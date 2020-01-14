Idaho to receive homeless assistance funding

Local News

WASHINGTON (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho will receive $4.2 million in federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding to support homeless assistance programs in the state.

The Continuum of Care grant funding will be used to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness. It is particularly aimed at those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of becoming homeless.

Idaho will receive $4,234,119 to support 27 projects across the state. Here is a complete list of those projects.

According to HUD, the 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report found 567,715 persons were homeless on a single night in 2019. That was an increase of 2.7% from 2018. The number of veterans experiencing homelessness fell 2.1% since January 2018.