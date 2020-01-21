Lawmen seek stolen car & thieves who took it

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for the driver of a white Audi A6 that was reported stolen Monday. It was spotted by a deputy at a gas station at 1st Street and Ammon Road at around 2:50 p.m. Monday.

When deputies began to approach the vehicle, a person inside sped away from the parking lot. A deputy followed for a short time, as the car went through a nearby neighborhood. The officer discontinued the chase due to the reckless driving of the suspect.

The car was last seen parked on Carolyn Street off East Sunnyside. The vehicle again drove away at a high rate of speed, striking the front end of a patrol car. The car traveled west on Sunnyside, driving into oncoming traffic and running traffic lights at a high rate of speed.

Through investigation, Bonneville County deputies have identified suspects tied to the vehicle theft and are seeking warrants for their arrest. The car, though, has not been located. It's license plate number is 8B MC 622.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200 or report anonymously through Crimestoppers at 208-522-1983 or online.