New program targets medical oxygen fire fatalities

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Jackson Hole Fire/EMS has launched a new prevention program aimed at reducing the risk and injury to home medical oxygen users. It is part of a statewide program that targets those users, with the goal of reducing home fire fatalities.

A recent study of Wyoming fire data shows that over 50% of the deaths in residential structure fires were in homes with medical oxygen. The National Heart Lung and Blood institute says there are over 30,000 people in Wyoming with COPD, requiring medical oxygen.

Under the program, emergency personnel can install thermal barriers to any home medical oxygen user. The devices sense heat and shut down oxygen flow.

"Installing thermal barriers in the oxygen lines for home medical oxygen users greatly reduces the risk of injury and catastrophic fire in the home," said Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Fire Marshal Kathy Clay. "We believe lives will be saved through this program."

You can find an online form to request the free thermal barrier installation here.