Belliston to seek County Commission seat

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls businessman Brady Belliston has announced he will seek the Republican nomination for Bonneville County Commissioner District 2. The post is currently held by Republican Dave Radford.

The 48-year-old Belliston said he would base his campaign on lower property taxes, improving communication, and comprehensive planning.

Belliston has served on various small business boards, including the Ouray Park Irrigation Company, Iona Bonneville Sewer District, and Panorama Hills Water Company.

Belliston is seeking the Commission seat currently held by Dave Radford. Radford announced Tuesday he will run for the Idaho House Seat 32B in the May primary.