Equal Rights Amendment introduced to the House

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Boise Representative Melissa Wintrow (D) introduced the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) in the Idaho House. As a personal bill, the Joint Resolution would amend Article 1 of the Constitution of the State of Idaho to include sex equality.

The ERA would add Section 24 to Article 1, which would outline that "equality of rights and responsibilities under law shall not be denied or abridged on the account of sex." It is intended to protect against injustices like inequitable salaries based on gender.

Idaho approved the Equal Rights Amendment in 1972, then rescinded it in 1979 "All Idahoans are deserving of equal treatment under the Constitution," Wintrow explained. "I am committed to furthering the rights of all people and it is inexcusable that the rights of any person could be denied on the basis of sex. The legislature cannot continue to ignore the fact that women are paid less than men for the same work. With the 100th anniversary of the Women Suffrage this year, it is well past time for the legislature to recognize women's equality."

When Congress sent the amendment to the states, there was a ratification deadline in 1982. The movement has recently renewed and there are now enough states to ratify the ERA as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Virginia passed the ERA earlier this year, becoming the 38th state to ratify it.

There is an ongoing political debate among legislatures and scholars over whether the ERA can be ratified after the 1982 deadline.