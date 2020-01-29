Woman and children still a “no-show” in Rexburg

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-There is still no sign of Lori Vallow or her missing children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, in Madison County.

J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan

A recent Child Protection case demanded she appear with the children before Rexburg Police or the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare by the close of business Thursday. The order was presented to Vallow when police found her in Hawaii last weekend.

Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood said the case remains sealed and confidential. "We are grateful for the concern and attention being shown regarding the location, health and safety of Tyler Ryan and J.J. Vallow. We again renew our gratitude for the help received and continue to request that anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of the children come forward."

Wood said the prosecutor's office will appeal to the court to allow his office to put forward any new information that might be important to the public, but until then would have no further comment.

He did add, "We hope and pray that the children will be produced or found and that they are safe and healthy."