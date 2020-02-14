ITD addresses wildlife impacts on US 28

Local News

LEADORE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An increased number of wildlife-vehicle collisions have prompted the Idaho Transportation Department to plan a fencing project along Idaho Highway 28.

The work will include fencing on both sides of the highway in a three-mile stretch of road between Leadore and Lemhi. The work is planned for August. Need for the project was revealed in a study of wildlife migration studies in the area that show a need for safer migration routes due to wildlife-vehicle collision rates.

In addition to fencing, crews will also be installing new wildlife warning signs, cattle guards, and gates. The project will also include numerous wildlife jump-outs.

ITD worked closely with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to identify the biggest safety concerns along the highway.

Once the work begins, ITD will close the highway shoulders in the construction zone and conduct intermittent traffic control as needed.