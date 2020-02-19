Idaho Falls man arrested after police standoff

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Police arrested Brett Karinen, 25, after a two-and-a-half-hour standoff Tuesday night.

Officers were first called to a house in the 1200 block of Ashment at around 4:20 p.m. A woman claimed Karinen assaulted her and attempted to strangle her. A 16-year-old male babysitter intervened and allowed the woman to run to a neighbor's house and call 911.She was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Police said she had injuries consistent with strangulation and battery.

Karinen left the residence in a Green Jeep Cherokee with the babysitter and an 11 month old infant. He attempted to outrun police when they arrived, driving westbound down 12th Street.

The officer discontinued the high speed chase after being concerned about the safety of the infant.

Officers located the vehicle behind a residence in the 900 block of 7th Street. Witnesses said they saw Karinen, the 16-year-old and infant enter a home and Idaho Falls Officers and the IFPD SWAT team responded to the scene.

Nearby residents were advised to stay in their homes and lock doors.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., the 16-year-old exited the house with the infant along with another adult female and two teenage males who had been inside the residence.

Karinen refused to come out of the house until the SWAT team used a "flashbang" device to encourage the man to leave the house.

Karinen exited the house at 7:10 p.m. and was taken into custody without further incident.

One gram of methamphetamine, 2.8 grams of marijuana, and various items of drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

Karinen was arrested for felony counts of domestic battery in the presence of a child, attempted strangulation and possession of a controlled substance. He was also held on misdemanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and resisting and obstructing arrest.

Additional charges may follow.