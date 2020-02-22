3 arrested after high speed chase

Local News

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Three people have been arrested after a high speed chase near American Falls Friday.

Idaho State Police said it started around 2:49 p.m. when troopers attempted to stop a 2006 Buick Lucerne.

The vehicle was involved in an earlier pursuit involving Fort Hall Police. That started when the driver, identified as Shanea Deppe,28, of Pocatello, failed to stop for police. It happened on Interstate 86 at mile marker 36, near American Falls.

ISP, the Power County Sheriff's Office, and American Falls Police joined the pursuit, but called it off for safety reasons.

The car was later found abandoned in the area of a canal road near Lakeview Road and Freedom Lane, east of American Falls.

Deppe and two passengers were found and taken into custody.

Deppe was charged with felony eluding, driving on a suspended license, and resisting and obstructing officers.

Passenger Marcus Yupe, 41 of Pocatello, was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants and charged with resisting and obstructing officers.

Passenger David Preacher, 33, of Idaho Falls was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and with resisting and obstructing officers.