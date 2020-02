Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State Police report traffic is backing up on Interstate 15, the result of a crash on US 20 at the Grand View interchange.

All east bound and one west bound lane of US 20 are blocked.

Police are re-routing vehicles attempting to turn off the Interstate in Idaho Falls to the Broadway exit.

ISP has not yet released information about the accident responsible for the incident.