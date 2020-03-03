Henry’s Lake hybrid spawning now complete

Local News

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Fish and Game Department has concluded its annual spawn of Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout at the Henry's Lake Fisheries Management Station in Island Park.

Fisheries Biologist Jenn Vincent said the fish ladder was opened on January 28. More than 10,000 trout entered the spawning shed during February.

"With the help of staff across the state and our wonderful public volunteers, we were able to perform the 2020 spawn quickly and efficiently," Fisheries Biologist Jenn Vincent said.

Over nine spawning dates in February, 2.8 million cutthroat trout eggs and 770,000 sterile hybrid trout eggs were generated.

Idaho Fish and Game creates sterile hybrids in several steps. They begin by collecting eggs from Henry's Lake, then fertilize them with rainbow trout milt provided by the Hayspur Fish Hatchery. The eggs are then subjected to high amounts of pressure, which interrupts cell division and creates a "triploid" fish. Triploids are unable to reproduce successfully, so as hybrids they will grow faster and become larger.

"By stocking the lake with sterile hybrid trout we can provide anglers with the opportunity to catch large trophy trout in Henry's Lake while also protecting our native Yellowstone cutthroat trout genetics and spawning habitat," Vincent said.