Downturn in sage grouse numbers catch attention

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - A recent decline in local Sage Grouse in the Jackson Hole area has pushed wildlife and land managers to consider new strategies to reverse the trend.

The recently established Sage Grouse Technical Team is an extension of the Upper Snake River Basin sage Grouse Working Group. The team will hold its second meeting Friday morning at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Office at 420 North Cache Street in Jackson.

According to Game and Fish, the local sage grouse population has experienced a downward trend in the number of birds counted on their spring mating grounds, called leks.

The meeting is open to the public Friday, from 8 a.m. to Noon at 420 North Cache Street in Jackson.