Former coroner/firefighter seeks Bonneville County Commission seat

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Former Bonneville County Coroner Jon Walker has announced he will seek election to the County Commission Seat #2, currently held by Commissioner Dave Radford. Radford is leaving the post to run for the Idaho House.

Walker began his career as a police officer, then served with the Idaho Falls Fire Department for 24 years as a firefighter and paramedic, reaching rank of Division Chief. He served as County Coroner for 11 years.

"I am committed to making Bonneville County a safe and affordable place to live, a great place to run a business, a prosperous place to farm, and solid place to educate our citizens," said Walker.

Walker said he wants to make sure the county is ready for future growth while maintaining current community values.

Walker planned a formal announcement Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse.