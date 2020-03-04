New energy bill would support Idaho projects

Local News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI/KIDK)-The U.S. Senate is debating the American Energy Innovation Act this week. Idaho Senator Jim Risch sponsored or co-sponsored five of the bills in the package that he says will directly support programs at the Idaho National Laboratory.

"America's energy landscape has changed dramatically since the last major energy bill was enacted by Congress more than a decade ago. It's time to update our outdated energy policy to reflect today's realities, goals and challenges in the energy sector," said Risch.

Risch told lawmakers the bill would help streamline INL's efforts to partner with private business and develop the Small Modular and Micro Reactor projects, as well as other nuclear energy design technologies.

Risch said another part of the bill would advance cobalt mining and processing in Idaho.

The "Integrated Energy Systems Act" would establish a Department of Energy (DOE) program to accelerate the research and development of hybrid nuclear systems to produce hydrogen for other purposes.

The "Enhancing Geothermal Production on Federal Lands Act" will streamline the development and permitting of geothermal projects. A related bill in the package called the "American Mineral Security Act" would codify and assess a list of critical minerals and implement reforms to permit, research, and develop them.

Risch co-sponsored the "Protect Act", which is aimed at directing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to encourage utilities to invest in cybersecurity technologies.

The Nuclear Energy Leadership Act would create a collaborative effort between the federal government and industry to promote and re-establish U.S. global nuclear leadership.