Bingham Health Care orders patient screening protocol

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Bingham Healthcare in Blackfoot is monitoring developments in the COVID-19 health emergency. As of Friday morning, there are no active cases in Idaho, although six people are being screened in Boise.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Newhouse said Bingham and all health care facilities regularly practice how to deal with with outbreaks and other emergency situations. He said they are well-prepared to deal with coronavirus patients, if they need to.

"The most important thing you can do at this time to prevent you and their family from getting COVID-19 is to avoid people who are coughing, sneezing, or obviously sick," said Newhouse. Thorough hand washing is also crucial, especially after visiting public places. Because we currently believe that the virus spreads through contact with droplets from an infected person, we use standard droplet precautions (mask, eye protection, and gown), patient isolation, and thorough hand washing in the healthcare setting."

"The CDC has warned that there will likely be more cases reported in the U.S. in the coming weeks," Dr. Newhouse says. "As a result, they have implemented the following screening protocols at BMH and all Bingham Healthcare clinics."

All patients arriving to a Bingham Healthcare organization who present with respiratory symptoms will be placed in a mask immediately. Patients arriving via ambulance with possible COVID-19 will remain on the ambulance until an appropriate room is available. Patients who call ahead to the ER or a clinic will be triaged over the phone and asked to wait in their car until an appropriate room placement is ready for them (unless they are having emergent issues). All patients will be assessed for recent travel out of the country or to high risk areas and for any exposure to any known COVID-19 positive persons.

Because of the changing nature of COVID-19 on a daily basis, everyone at BH recognizes that it's important to be as flexible as possible and will continue assessing the situation and implementing changes as necessary.

For additional information about COVID-19 or travel restrictions, they highly recommend you visit the CDC website.

Bingham Healthcare is currently evaluating visitation policy in their hospital and clinics. That could include having some staff stationed outside of the hospital to ensure patients and visitors are directed to appropriate entrances and offices.

Changes have already been ordered a Bingham Memorial's Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Blackfoot. Because the population is more vulnerable, visitors are now only allowed in through the main entrance and are being screened upon entering.

"We are ensuring that our medical staff is informed fully about the coronavirus and what to look for," Dr. Newhouse says. "We have also worked to make sure that hospital resources—food, linen, cleaning services, information technology, housekeeping, and engineering—are in order, and we have secured as many gowns, masks, and other supplies as possible."

Newhouse said the situation is changing almost daily and health care workers will remain flexible enough to implement changes as necessary.