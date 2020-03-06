Legislature approves Governor’s COVID-19 funding request

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Governor Brad Little has asked the legislature to transfer $2 million to the Governor's Emergency Fund. He wants the money to help respond to the Novel Coronavirus-2019 (COVID-19) epidemic.

The Joint Finance Appropriations Committee approved the request Friday.

"While the individual risk for coronavirus in Idaho is still low, the situation is rapidly evolving and we do expect confirmed cases in Idaho at some point," Governor Little said. "Idaho is prepared, and we all must do our part to prevent the spread of coronavirus by washing your hands frequently, staying home if you are sick, and avoiding others who are sick. I commend the Legislature for acting decisively to ensure we are prepared to protect the people of Idaho."

Little said Idaho is also guaranteed at least $4,568,000 as part of an $8.3 billion Congressional appropriation earlier this week.

Little's first steps have included a new website to post up-to-date information from the State of Idaho and creation of a Coronavirus Working Group.

The working group will meet at least weekly to support the state's public health agencies and coordinate communications around the many aspects of the health issue.

"I am committed to providing timely communication with the public on the status of coronavirus and our preparation and response efforts in Idaho," Governor Little said.