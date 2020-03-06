Rehabilitated eagle released to the wild

Local News

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Experts at the Teton Raptor Center released a rehabilitated Bald Eagle back into the wild Friday.

The almost 31-year-old eagle crashed through the window of a home in the Hoback area January 28.

Teton Raptor Center took the bird back to its facility near Wilson for treatment and rehabilitation. Tests revealed he had elevated levels of lead in his system, that were probably related to the window collision. The eagle was treated with two rounds of chelation therapy to remove lead from its system. Lead can lead to issues with balance, walking and flight.

By the time of his release Friday, the eagle's blood level was back to low levels and no longer showed signs of lead toxicity. The eagle was also treated for wounds and lacerations on its wings, feet, and eye that were caused by crashing through the glass.

"Teton Raptor Center is so grateful for the rescuer, volunteers, and team at Jackson Animal Hospital, who were all critical to the eagle's recovery. This bird has had quite a journey and we're glad that it will have the opportunity to return to life in the wild," said Jess Schonegg, TRC's Interim Rehabilitation Director.

According to records, the eagle was banded as a nestling in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem during the summer of 1989. It was banded as part of a campaign to rescue the species from the Endangered Species List.

It is one of the oldest eagles ever documented in the wild. Another 34-year-old eagle was treated by the Raptor Center in 2016. The oldest known bald eagle was at least 38. It was struck by a vehicle in New York City.

"One individual, like this 30-yr-old, can be a huge asset to the entire species and we're so happy to give this guy another chance at continuing his legacy." said TRC's research director Bryan Bedrosian, who is also conducting a genetic study on bald eagles in the region to document how individuals like this can influence the recovery of an endangered species. "I'm grateful to the efforts of earlier biologists that are still influencing research and data a generation later. I can only hope the work we are doing now will similarly have lasting impacts decades later."

The Teton Raptor Center is currently treating 14 raptor patients representing 8 species. 17 raptors have been admitted to the rehabilitation clinic so far this year.