Idaho Falls Police seek stabbing suspect

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault in the 2100 block of Twin Pines Lane. Police say a woman was stabbed Monday night and was hospitalized. Her identiy and condition were not released.

The suspect is identified as David Anthony Pompa, 20, of Idaho Falls.

Pompa left the scene ina stolen blue Chevy Silverado with Idaho license plate 8B GR 510.

Anyone with any information about Pompa or the location of the stolen pickup should contact Idaho Falls Police at 208-529-1200.

People may report anonymously through Crimestoppers and could be eligible for a cash reward.