INL scientist recognized as a Woman of the Year

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho National Laboratory scientist Dawn Scates is among 50 women selected by the Idaho Business Review for its 2020 Women of the Year Awards.

The women were selected based on their leadership experience, professional accomplishments, mentorship and community service.

Scates joined INL in 1999 with a physics degree from Idaho State University. She is reecognized for developing one-of-a-kind gamma spectroscopy systems used to evaluate nuclear fission products. The currently manages four Nuclear Science and Technology labs at INL.

Scates has also committed to helping children understand scientific principles.

"I think it's important to realize that science is all around us every day. I love seeing young people's faces light up when they learn and understand a complex process and then in their own words are able to relate it to real-life circumstances. To me this is success," said Scates.