Idaho voters question party affiliation requirements

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Now that the Presidential Preference Primary is past, Bonneville County Elections officials are fielding questions about party affiliation.

Under Idaho Code, the deadline for an elector currently registered by party to change their party affiliation or become "unaffiliated" before the May 19 primary election is by 5 p.m. Friday. March 13 is also the final day a candidate may file for a position on the primary ballot.

Voters can make the change by signing a form in the County Elections Office for the May primary election ballot.