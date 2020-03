Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Because it’s a full moon week, Planet Doom will be open this weekend for “Scream Break.”

It will be open Friday the 13th and Saturday the 14th from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Planet Doom is located at 680 1st St. in Idaho Falls.

Planet Doom Haunted Attraction is operated by Idaho Falls/Bonneville County DARE and raises funds to support our local DARE program.