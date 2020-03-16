Red Cross assures safe blood donations

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-American Red Cross reports blood drives are being canceled at an alarming rate across the country due to fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local Red Cross workers say they understand the concern, but say blood drive teams take precautions to make sure the public is kept safe.

And, the agency says healthy blood donors are needed more than ever.

Red Cross employees have implemented added precautions to ensure blood drives and donation centers are safe for both donors and staff. Anyone who is health is encouraged to make an appointment.

In Pocatello, emergency blood drivers are scheduled at the Pine Ridge Mall at the following times:

Tuesday, March 17th - 12pm - 5pm

Wednesday, March 18th - 9am - 6pm

Thursday, March 18th - 9am - 6pm

To make an appointment, visit their website.