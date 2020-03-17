COVID-19 defense targets Jackson hospitality business

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Town of Jackson and Teton County have approved an emergency ordinance that will require the immediate closure of a variety of establishments at the heart of the community's hospitality industry.

In response to the continued spread of COVID-19, the President's guidelines suggest avoiding "eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts."

The ordinance will close a number of establishments including all theaters, bars, coffee and tea shops, employee cafeterias, self-serve buffets, salad bars, unpackaged self-serve food services, nightclubs, saloons, and taverns. The ordinance also includes all communal pools, hot tubs, locker rooms, saunas, steam rooms, fitness centers, gyms, conference rooms and spas, all museums, and tasting rooms.

All restaurants are allowed to remain open, but only if the restaurant notifies Teton County Health Department's Environmental Division that they intend to remain open and follow prescribed procedures.

Those procedures include prohibitions against dine-in food service, and admission of guests, patrons or customers inside the establishment.

Curbside takeout or drive through food service is permitted, but cash payment is strongly discouraged. Staff who do take cash should not be involved in food preparation, handling, or delivery of food. In addition, employees must take food items to the curb and give the items to the patron through a car window.

Hotel restaurants are also allowed to only deliver food items as room service or curbside service and management must ensure every day that no employee who presents symptoms of illness will be permitted to work.

You can see the Teton County Health Department order here.

The order will not begin until Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in order to give our community time to adjust.