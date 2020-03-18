Teton County Search and Rescue helps injured man

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - One snowmobiler was transported to St. John's Medical Center after an accident on the Continental Divide Trail at around 7:23 p.m. Tuesday.

Teton County Search and Rescue was called to the scene east of Muskrat Falls. The man was injured when his snowmobile hit a compressed bump in the trail, breaking the handlebars.

He and his party of four were discovered by another party, who used a locator beacon to contact emergency dispatch.

Search and Rescue used two response teams, and a communications team, to reach the injured man. He was transported out of the backcountry at around 10:40 p.m. He was treated and later released at St. John's.