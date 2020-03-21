Intersection improvements to N 4100 E on ID-48 to begin Monday

Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Construction will start on Monday, March 23 and continue through March 27 to make improvements to the intersection of ID-48 & N 4100 E.

Crews will be replacing, moving and improving the irrigation pipe at this intersection.

The contractor is building the project at this time to make the appropriate improvements while there is no irrigation water running in the ditch.

This is the first of four project phases.

The next phase is expected to begin this June, as ITD adds turn lanes at the above intersection. These changes are to improve the safety to the intersection and reduce traffic delays.

Expect temporary traffic delays during construction. The eastbound and westbound lanes on ID-48 will have traffic control set up to one-way traffic from 7 a.m.to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Expect traffic delays of up to 15 minutes until the project is completed.

Traffic will also be detoured to N 4200 E and N 4000 E to access N 4100 E from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Traffic will be opened to two lanes on ID-48 overnight on weeknights, starting at 7 p.m.