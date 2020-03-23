Fremont County enacts Emergency Declaration

Local News

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Fremont County Commissioners have enacted an Emergency Declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under direction of the declaration, many Fremont County departments will close to the public. Visitors to those offices will require appointments and screening for COVID-19 at building entrances.

Landfills will remain open, but recycling services will be temporarily discontinued. Fire, EMS, Emergency Management Services, 911 dispatch and the Sheriff's Office will continue.

Official County Commission business will be primarily conducted via teleconference. Some exceptions may be made for those scheduled on an agenda to speak. Specific meeting information is available on the county's website.

Outside the courthouse, the Commission has directed elected officials and department heads to limit travel and work with county employees to monitor for symptoms and provide options for telework.

County officials said the actions are aimed at lessening spread of the virus.