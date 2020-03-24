Idaho landlords propose rent deferral plan

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Apartment Association (IAA) has come up with a plan it believes will help renters keep a roof over their heads.

IAA is proposing a rent deferment plan for the month of April. The plans would allow renters to qualify for rent deferment by demonstrating that their financial status was directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A renter can do that by showing that they were exposed to the virus and resulting quarantine requirements, or demonstrate lost hours or wages as a result of public-health related business closures.

When qualified, landlords and management companies may provide plans to defer a portion or potentially all of the April rent payment, to be paid at a later date. Landlords can accept payments over the course of several months or in one lump sum at a later date.

The proposal assumes that renters who can pay should continue to do so and that any federal relief money should be used to stay current on rent or other obligations.

The IAA is encouraging property managers to adopt programs that are appropriate for them. It is also encouraging them to avoid filing evictions for non-payment of April rent.

