Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel makes plans to reopen

Local News

FT. HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel has announced it will close its gaming floor, food outlets, and hotel until April 3. The Gaming floor was closed March 21 at 1 a.m.

In a news release, hotel officials said they made the decision after meeting with local, regional, and national health organizations. They said the facility would be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before it reopens.

"This result was not reached without studying the facts, weighing all options, and determining the best course forward for our Community, Guests and Team Members," said Colista Eagle, Interim Chief Executive Officer for Gaming and Hotel Operations. "Very few things in life can prepare an organization for a decision of this magnitude. The implications are far more reaching than just within these walls. Our entire existence as an organization, is designed to support the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Government and through this, support the people of the Shoshone-Bannock nations."

Some of the Casino/Hotel's scheduled events have been rescheduled. Its Bingo Spring Fling was moved from April 5 to June 14. Champions of Magic was moved from April 5 to November 20.

The High Stakes Bingo Hall will remain closed and promotions have been canceled until April 30.