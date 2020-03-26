Idaho unemployment claims skyrocket

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho's claims for unemployment insurance jumped by 1,200% this week.

The Idaho Department of Labor says there were 13,341 new claims for unemployment insurance benefits during the week of March 15-21, 2020. That is an increase of 12,310 people or 1,200% over the previous week.

"Our priority is to get benefits out to those who are eligible as quickly as possible and help Idaho employers who are hiring find the staff they need as soon as possible," said Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier.

Revier also noted that the department is doing all it can to increase access for people needing to file benefits or look for work.

She said people filing for benefits should know the answers to frequently asked questions about filing for unemployment benefits before they try to file online. People should also pull together the last two years of their work history to speed up the process.