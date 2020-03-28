Jackson directs everyone to stay at home

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-On the heels of a health order restricting travel for older citizens, the Town of Jackson has passed a new ordinance addressing almost everyone else.

The ordinance directs everyone living in Jackson to stay at home or place of residence except for very specific options. When outdoors, people must maintain social distancing of at least six feet from another person, with the exception of family members. People may leave their homes only for essential activities.

Essential activities include health and safety, supplies and services, outdoor activity, certain types of work, and to care for others.

The ordinance is effective immediatly through April 17.

