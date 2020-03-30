Skip to Content
Man wanted for attempted murder of 2 deputies

COUNCIL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State Police and the Adams County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who they say tried to kill two sheriff's deputies Sunday.

Officers are looking for William "Bill" Pearle James, who was last seen in the area of New Meadows, Idaho.

James is considered to be armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should not attempt to confront him. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately by calls ISP (477) or dial 911.

