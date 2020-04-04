Crash in Island Park sends one man to the hospital.

Local News

ISLAND PARK, Id. (KIFI/KIDK)

On Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 8:18 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash eastbound on US20 at mile marker 379.8, south of Island Park.

Gabriel A. Peak, 25, of Phoenix, AZ, was driving westbound on US20 in a 2011 Dodge Ram. Bryan L. Winmill, 54, of Blackfoot, was driving eastbound on US20 in a 2018 Peterbuilt semi-truck hauling a trailer. Peak crossed the center line and struck the semi-truck.



Peak was transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial hospital. Both drivers, as well as, Peak's child passenger were all wearing seatbelts.

Both lanes of US20 were blocked for approximately one hour until traffic control was set in place. All lanes have been reopened.