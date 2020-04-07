Madison prosecutor objects to Vallow bond reduction motion
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood is objecting to a motion filed by her attorneys to lower Lori Vallow- Daybell's jail bond.
Vallow-Daybell's attorneys want her bail to be lowered from $1,000,000 to $10,000.
In motions filed Tuesday, Wood called the motion an abuse of the Court Rules. He argued that Vallow-Daybell has yet to comply with a court order to produce her children in a related child protection action and should not be allowed any further bail reduction until she does.
Vallow-Daybell's attorneys have also complained about visitation limitations and protocols. Wood said those changes were due to the Madison County Jail's attention to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Wood confirmed that one conversation between Vallow-Daybell and her attorney was accidentally recorded. He said the Jail promptly deleted the recording of that conversation and has placed a block on all recordings in the current attorney/client visiting area to preclude any other accidental recordings.
Wood said the state believes there are options to provide her with adequate access to discovery. He said those will be discussed at a later hearing.
You can see the full defense filing here.
Vallow-Daybell's Attorney Mark Means filed a motion late last week in Madison County Magistrate Court seeking access to any and all statements and evidence collected by the Madison County Prosecutor's Office.
The motion includes request for video records, toxicology and autopsy reports for her deceased former husband, Charles Vallow, her deceased brother Alex Cox, for the deceased wife of her current husband Chad Daybell, Tammy, and for her deceased former husband Joe Ryan.
It also includes other records obtained by police in other states in which she has lived in the past.
You can see that full document here.
Vallow-Daybell's next legal hearing in the case is scheduled May 7.
Comments
1 Comment
This is certainly a NON-lawyer’s/logical concept, but….as Vallow-Daybell refuses constantly to ‘produce’ her children/and obstruct justice, why is she even considered FOR bail? The refusal AND obstruction of justice is an on-going crime. Every time she is asked, she refuses/obstructs.
If, say, a car thief were released and stole another car, would their lawyers say they SHOULD be accorded ‘bail’ (regardless the amount) to allow them to CONTINUE their chosen profession (stealing cars)? As I understand ‘attorney/client privilege’, it applies to crimes already committed. When a lawyer KNOWS that a client (whether car thief OR….well, you know) IS going to continue a crime or commit a recurring crime, why doesn’t said lawyer become a ‘partner’ TO that crime?
NOTE: I am NOT being merely argumentative OR a smart-***. My opinion of this *****’s crimes is NOT involved. Honestly; does anybody KNOW why a person–ANY person–who knowingly allows for the recurrence of a crime(s) does not become culpable TO that crime(s).