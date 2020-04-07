Madison prosecutor objects to Vallow bond reduction motion

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood is objecting to a motion filed by her attorneys to lower Lori Vallow- Daybell's jail bond.

Vallow-Daybell's attorneys want her bail to be lowered from $1,000,000 to $10,000.

In motions filed Tuesday, Wood called the motion an abuse of the Court Rules. He argued that Vallow-Daybell has yet to comply with a court order to produce her children in a related child protection action and should not be allowed any further bail reduction until she does.

Vallow-Daybell's attorneys have also complained about visitation limitations and protocols. Wood said those changes were due to the Madison County Jail's attention to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wood confirmed that one conversation between Vallow-Daybell and her attorney was accidentally recorded. He said the Jail promptly deleted the recording of that conversation and has placed a block on all recordings in the current attorney/client visiting area to preclude any other accidental recordings.

Wood said the state believes there are options to provide her with adequate access to discovery. He said those will be discussed at a later hearing.

Vallow-Daybell's Attorney Mark Means filed a motion late last week in Madison County Magistrate Court seeking access to any and all statements and evidence collected by the Madison County Prosecutor's Office.

The motion includes request for video records, toxicology and autopsy reports for her deceased former husband, Charles Vallow, her deceased brother Alex Cox, for the deceased wife of her current husband Chad Daybell, Tammy, and for her deceased former husband Joe Ryan.

It also includes other records obtained by police in other states in which she has lived in the past.

Vallow-Daybell's next legal hearing in the case is scheduled May 7.