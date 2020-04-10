East Idaho groups receive COVID Response funds

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Community Foundation has approved nearly $300,000 in grant awards for Eastern Idaho organizations. They are among the first grants from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho, which also includes, among others, the United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County, the United Way of Southeastern Idaho and the Idaho Nonprofit Center.

The Community Foundation said grants will be made every week this month to meet changing needs. Those awarded this week include:

Bingham Crisis Center (Bingham County) – $5,000 for emergency needs for current clients and the rest of the community. Mission statement: The Bingham Crisis Center's Mission is to work within the community to help eliminate domestic and sexual violence, promote healthy non-violent relationships by providing emergency services, shelter, individual and group treatment, education, and support services to survivors and their families.

Community Resource Center of Teton Valley (Teton County) – $10,000 for basic needs of community members, including rent/mortgage, utilities, gas for transportation, medications and more. Mission statement: To improve lives by connecting those in need with a network of resources.

Giving Cupboard (Jefferson County) – $5,000 to stock the pantry with food and non-foods as the organizations tries to meet increased demand. Mission statement: To establish programs in Jefferson County to alleviate hunger and hardship, increase self-sufficiency, and instill hope for a better future.

Holy Spirit Conference St Vincent de Paul Pocatello (Bannock County) – $5,000 to reopen social services for low-income residents of the region and provide financial assistance for rent, utilities, transportation, medication or other expenses. Mission statement: To serve those who are needy and suffering in our area and cannot afford their most basic needs, regardless of race, color, creed, gender, age, or disability.

Oneida Crisis Center (Oneida County) – $1,500 to ensure that pantry shelves are stocked with basics such as flour, sugar, cooking oil, baking soda and baking mix. Mission statement: To educate and promote safe and healthy individuals, families, housing and a prosperous community by working to ensure peaceful family relationships and providing support to victims of abuse.

RCCM - Community Food Basket (Bonneville County) – $7,345 to purchase food, materials, supplies, fleet fuel and maintenance and pay increased staffing costs. Mission statement: We are a caring and sharing community-based ministry providing assistance in relieving food insecurity locally and regionally, through networking and developing partnerships with like-minded organizations and donors.

Senior Activity Center (Bannock County) – $2,530 to increase sanitizing precautions with the nutrition program and serve lunch in food containers and to-go containers of mile to sustain curbside meals for four months. Mission statement: To provide a daily nutritional meal and support socialization, physical and cognitive activities that will serve our senior population.

Senior Citizens' Community Center, Inc. (Bonneville County) – $5,000 to purchase disposable trays, gloves, sanitizer, masks and food. Mission statement: to promote and effect improved dignity and equality of life for all senior citizens.

Southeast ID Community Action Agency (Bannock County) – $5,000 to fill gaps in housing needs, supplement the increased costs to expand service delivery for Meals on Wheels and supplement the anticipated increased costs related to childcare and healthcare. Mission statement: SEICAA is dedicated to providing opportunity and support to individuals and communities to thrive and reach their fullest potential, promoting self-sufficiency and greater economic independence through services, education, affordable housing, and training.

Jannus Inc. will receive funding to support its Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline and the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children will receive funding to create a Temporary Assistance Program for childcare providers that did not receive financial help from the state and are at risk of closing due to financial constraints.

A variety of foundations, companies, and individuals are funding the grants, which are reviewed by a Rapid Response Team comprised of community members, nonprofit leaders and others.

Lead funding partners include M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, the Micron Foundation and Micron's Boise team members, Wells Fargo Foundation and Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.

