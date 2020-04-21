Boil-water advisory issued for Falls Water customers

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Falls Water Company has issued a boil water advisory.

The advisory follows a valve failure last night that disrupted service in parts of the system. The system experienced a drop in water pressure below 20 psi/loss of pressure at around 7 p.m. Monday. Water service to all customers was restored within about half-an-hour.

A drop in pressure like that creates conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow, back pressure, or back-siphonage. In any case, as a result, there is an increased chance that drinking water may contain disease causing organisms.

The water system has now been disinfected and flushed. Water samples are being taken and sample results should be known by Wednesday.

What should customers do?

• As a precautionary measure, boil the water before drinking. Bring water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

• You may continue to use your water to wash your hands using soap and water for at least 20 seconds. (Puede seguir utilizando el agua para lavarse las manos usando jabón y agua por lo menos 20 segundos.)

• Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.

• The symptoms above are caused by many types of organisms. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

• If you are a daycare provider or a business that prepares food, please contact the Eastern Idaho Public Health Department at (208) 523-5382.