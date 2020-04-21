SIPH to coordinate COVID-19 testing in Pocatello

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) says it should be ready to conduct COVID-19 PCR testing starting Thursday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The testing is for current infection only and will be collected by nasal swab only.

The service is being provided in cooperation with Idaho State University, area private providers, and Express Lab.

Express Lab does not offer any antibody blood testing at this time.

The collection site will be located in the parking lot outside Dyer Hall, south of Reed Gym, on the ISU campus. It will operated Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Patients must be symptomatic and have an order from a provider in order to be tested.

According to SIPH, there are two pathways to testing.

First, if you have a medical provider you usually see and you are symptomatic, contact that provider. Your provider may choose to screen you for symptoms. Your provider will then fax an order for testing to Express Labs. You must then drive to the testing site at ISU. You will need a driver's license and either a health insurance card or a credit card payment of $95. Results will be available to you and your provider in 48 to 72 hours.

Second, if you do not have a medical provider and you are symptomatic, you may calls SIPH's COVID-19 Call Center at 208 234 5875. You will be screened for symptoms. If you have symptoms, you may be tested under an order by SIPH's Medical Director. The procedure, then, is the same.

Some funding is available through SIPH for uninsured patients to cover the cost of testing.