Distict 25 announces grading and graduation plans

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Pocatello Chubbuck School Board voted Friday morning to adopt a new grading system for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

The administration recommended a Pass/Incomplete grading system for middle school students and a Pass/No Credit grading system for the third trimester for high school students.

Traditional graduation ceremonies, originally scheduled in May, have been canceled. Alternate plans are currently under discussion in collaboration with administrators, class presidents, and District officials. Details will be released once those plans are finalized.

In a letter to staff, students and parents, Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell said the class of 2020 would not be uncelebrated.

"We understand it is disappointing to many that we are unable to proceed with our traditional graduation ceremonies. Still, our graduating seniors have spent a significant amount of time preparing for this moment and their hard work deserves to be recognized," Howell said.

Here is the letter sent out Friday morning.