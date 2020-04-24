Emergency funds for laid off workers on the way

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-There is good news for laid-off Idaho workers waiting for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

The Idaho Department of Labor has begun making more than $63 million in payments. The temporary emergency funds provide an extra $600 per week to claimants. The initial payments will be made in one lump sum.

The Department said it would take about 3 business days for claimants to see the money in their bank accounts or debit cards. The payments are retroactive to March 29 or the first week the person received benefits, whichever is later.

Except for continuing to file weekly claims, claimants do not need to do anything extra to receive the extra money. Claimants may check the Claimant Portal to confirm payment.

Claimants with pending issues preventing payment will not receive additional funds until those issues are resolved.

The Department has also created new web pages providing details on other CARES Act programs. They include:

•The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provides unemployment benefits to individuals who became unemployed because of COVID-19 and are not eligible for regular benefits. It covers self-employed workers, independent contractors, gig economy workers and part-time workers who do not have enough work history to be eligible for an Idaho claim. Payments will begin in May.

•The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program adds an additional 13 weeks to a claimant's unemployment claim once they exhaust benefits. Payments will begin in late April or early May.

The web pages include instructions so claimants will not have to call their local IDOL office to apply.

