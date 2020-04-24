Risch leads local business support initiative

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Senator Jim Risch is working with local officials to promote a "Support Local Gems" effort Friday.

Risch said the day was established to invite people to give their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants. Getting involved can be as simple as shopping with them online, ordering take-out or delivery from local restaurants, or just writing a review online.

"Idaho small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and the backbone of our state's economy. The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has forced widespread closures of small businesses across the Gem State, threatening livelihoods, acute job losses, and imperiling the future of Main Street establishments across the state," said Risch.

In Pocatello, the City has pledged to support the initiative. "The COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented and has had a tremendous impact on Pocatello's businesses," said Mayor Brian Blad. "If you are not already, please find a way to help support our local business owners."

Pocatello Chamber of Commerce President Matt Hunter said it's important to support the small businesses in the Gem State that provide local jobs, services, and unquantifiable community value. "If your financial situation allows, we hope you'll join us and Support Local Gems on Friday, April 24th. Your support can make all the difference in a small business' future," said Hunter.