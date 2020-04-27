INL joins rapid tech deployment initiative

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho National Laboratory is launching an initiative to help transition innovations to industry without unnecessary delays or burdens.

INL will open a substantial portion of its unencumbered patents to any U.S. company that can use available inventions to help solve the current national COVID-19 crisis and drive strong economic development.

U.S. companies will be able to obtain a term-limited, non-negotiable, royalty-free, non-exclusive license to any INL-owned patent not otherwise subject to a contractual obligation. Nearly 140 pieces of intellectual property are available for licensing under the new Rapid Technology Deployment program. All of the properties would carry favorable terms through the end of the calendar year.

"This program will accelerate the transition of premier national laboratory technologies to the private sector so innovative solutions can be leveraged to respond to the current crisis," said Jason Stolworthy, director of Technology Deployment at INL. "We are making technology transfer as simple as possible. INL looks forward to partnering with industry in support of the national effort to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19."

You can see a list of INL's available technologies here.