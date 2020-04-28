SE Idaho mayors join Child Abuse Prevention campaign

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bannock Youth Foundation brought together eight mayors, representing the seven counties in southeast Idaho to officially proclaim April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

You can see the text of the proclamation here.

Program Coordinator Shannon Fox said it demonstrates that communities can come together, even in tough times.

In addition to Fox, the proclamation features Mayor England of Chubbuck, Mayor Keller of Preston, Mayor Blad of Pocatello, Mayor Carroll of Blackfoot, Mayor Hawkins of Malad, Mayor Beltia of American Falls, Mayor Sharp of Montpelier, and Mayor Robinson of Soda Springs.

You can learn more about the campaign here.