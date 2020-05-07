Budget cuts lead to action at Salmon-Challis recreation sites

Local News

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A recent cost-benefit study will result in removal of all or part of 15 sites across the Salmon-Challis National Forest.



A review and ranking of 115 sites was used to develop a five-year action plan. The plan considered declining budgets and the need to reduce overall operating costs. The ranking was based on four factors including site condition, a 2006 recreation facilities analysis, use and visitation statistics, and profit and loss.



104 sites were ranked as providing the greatest public value. Some of the sites will continue to have some facilities, like restrooms available. Some of the oldest facilities in the poorest condition will be removed.



Most of the toilet buildings identified for removal were built 25 to 40 years ago and many don’t meet Environmental Protection Agency and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality standards. Some of the campfire rings and picnic tables are older and rarely used

“Removing some or all of the facilities at these sites will allow the Forest to operate remaining sites to a higher standard of quality and allows staff to focus time and a limited budget on sites that receive the greatest amounts of use, cost less to maintain, and are currently in better condition,” said Chuck Mark, Forest Supervisor, “This strategy will ultimately lead to a better visitor experience at developed recreation sites across the Forest.”



The 15 identified sites are:



Moose Meadows; 35 miles from Salmon Remove single pit toilet Lake Creek Concentrated Use Area (Camping Area); 18 miles from Salmon Remove single pit toilet building, metal campfire ring, picnic table, and kiosk. Hat Creek Latrines #1 and #2; 65 miles from Salmon Remove single pit toilets Old Iron Lake Pit Toilet (Just outside Iron Lake Campground); 50 miles from Salmon Remove single pit toilet outside of campground Campground remains available for public. All restrooms and campsites within campground will remain. Beagle Creek Concentrated Use Area; 65 miles from Salmon Remove two stall toilet building with cement pad, 150 feet horse corral fencing, picnic table, and metal campfire ring Mahoney Camping Area; 35 miles from Challis Remove single pit toilet Loon Creek Pit Toilet; 65 miles from Challis Remove single pit toilet Lost Spring Campground; 60 miles from Salmon Remove two stall pit toilet building with cement pad, six (6) sites with picnic tables and campfire rings, parking barriers, and site signage Reservoir Creek Campground; 57 miles from Salmon Remove single toilet building, picnic table, and campfire ring. Jerry Creek Camping Area; 25 miles from Stanley Remove pit toilet building with cement pad Monte Cristo Camping Area; 60 miles from Challis Remove single pit toilet Picnic tables (two) and fire ring will remain Indian Springs Campground; 80 miles from Challis Remove single pit toilet, remove picnic tables Josephus Lake Trailhead; 35 miles from Stanley Remove older two stall vault toilet building with cement pad Newer toilet at trailhead will remain available for public use Tin Cup Campground; 35 miles from Stanley Remove older two stall pit toilet building with cement pad Newer vault toilet will remain available for public use Iron Bog Campground; 30 miles from Mackay Remove 10 camping sites, picnic tables at each site, and concrete parking bumpers 11 camp sites will remain open and available for use. Two restrooms will remain open and available for use.



Forest officials said the removal of those facilities will free more of the budget for improving frequently used facilities.