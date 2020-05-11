Police reveal near-drowning incident

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Police are heralding the quick action of motel employees for saving the life of a five-year-old child who fell into the Porter Canal off Lindsay Boulevard.



According to police, the child’s family was staying at the Tru by Hilton Hotel. The child wandered away from the family and fell into the canal. The accident happened on May 3.



Employees sitting on the other side of the canal at the Best Western Driftwood Inn saw the child’s mother in a panic on the bank, then saw a child floating face down in the water.



One employee jumped in and handed the child up to another employee, who then began administering CPR. Three other employees met ambulance crews and police on the main road.



The child quickly recovered and was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for observation and treatment.



Police are advising parents to be cautious of area waterways and talk with their children about safety. If a child is missing, contact 911 immediately.



Police also encourage parents to take photographs of their children regularly that clearly show their facial features. They can be instrumental in the search for a missing child.