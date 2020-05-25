Ammon Days event scheduled

Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The city of Ammon has announced plans to proceed with Ammon Days Saturday, August 1, at McCowin Park.



The city will also host an appearance by America’s Got Talent finalist Evie Clair. She will be a judge in Ammon’s Got Talent event, then perform at 1 p.m. at McCowin Park.



Ammon officials said they plan to spread out booths and activities and have lots of hand sanitizer on hand. There will not be any bounce houses and the city has not yet determined if it will allow food serving.



The city said it would continue to move forward with its plans as long as it complies with Governor Brad Little’s public health orders.