Final analysis of Blackrock Land Exchange released

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has completed a Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) evaluating a land exchange near the Chinese Peak-Blackrock Canyon area. It focuses on the J.R. Simplot Company’s request to exchange 719 acres of federal land adjacent Simplot’s Don Plant for 667 acres of non-federal land.



BLM said that, if approved, the land exchange would result in improved resource management in an area that includes crucial habitat for mule deer and other native species and secure permanent public access within the Blackrock Canyon Recreation Management Zone. The “zone” includes the Chinese Peak-Blackrock Trail System, providing non-motorized and motorized users over 40 miles of trails for off-highway vehicles, equestrian, mountain biking, and hiking.



“This land exchange balances several interests,” said BLM Idaho Falls District Manager Mary D’Aversa. “The lands BLM would gain are tied into the Chinese Peak-Blackrock Trail System and will continue to be enjoyed by recreationists in Pocatello and the surrounding area. The exchange would grant Simplot additional space and enable the company to improve its environmental footprint while operating into the future. And the exchange was modified to protect a key cultural site by keeping it in federal ownership.”



Of four alternatives outlined in the FEIS, BLM has picked Alternative B as its Preferred Alternative. The agency believes that will provide the greatest net benefit to the public, based on relevant factors. Those include economic and technical considerations as well as national policies that minimize cultural resource impacts, allow for a net gain of public lands, and make additional lands available for tribal uses.



The FEIS is available for 60 days at the BLM project website.