Injured mountain lion euthanized near Rexburg

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A young male mountain lion was euthanized over the weekend after it was captured roaming on the outskirts of Rexburg.



The lion was captured Saturday night. It had suffered an injury to its right flank and was held for observation. Idaho Fish and Game officers determined the injury was severe and it was euthanized Sunday.



Fish and Game authorities have received reports of a mountain lion spotted by Rexburg residents as it crossed fields and yards. It was recently photographed by a backyard trail camera on the west side of Rexburg.



It was spotted laying along the road near some willows Saturday night. Madison County Deputies and Fish and Game conservation officers were joined by local houndsmen, who were asked to assist in the capture. It was quickly contained in the willows.



“We would like to thank the local houndsmen, John and Mike, for their quick response and bringing their hounds,” says Wildlife Manager Curtis Hendricks. “They really helped us ensure the operation went as smoothly and safely as possible.”

Officials believe the animal’s wound contributed to its abnormal behavior. During its planned release back into the wild Sunday, officers determined the cat’s injuries were too severe for it to survive.