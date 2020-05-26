Idaho Falls to open park facilities Saturday

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation plans to open its playgrounds, skate parks, and shelters to the public beginning Saturday, May 30.



Phase 3 of the Governor’s Idaho Rebounds plan allows the facilities to open for the first time since March.



“Through the COVID-19 pandemic, our employees have been tracking national trends, talking with regional officials, and following industry standard in order to develop a safe plan for us to open our park amenities to the people of Idaho Falls again,” said Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm. “Our parks have been well used during this pandemic, so I’m excited to see people out using playgrounds and other facilities again. I hope it will provide some more comfort to everyone in these hard times.”

Park employees will be disinfecting the parks once a day, but users are still asked to follow the guidelines of the Idaho Rebounds plan. Those are:

No groups of more than 50 until Phase 4 begins

Users should maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet People should remember to cover their mouths when sneezing or coughing, and wash their hands often.