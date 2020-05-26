2-year search for missing person continues

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Police are continuing to look for, now 20-year-old Matthew “Jed” Hall, who was reported missing January 22, 2018.

Jed left a note that day, stating he intended to attempt suicide. Neither he nor his vehicle have been found. He was believed to be driving a gray, 2009, Nissan Versa hatchback bearing license plate 8B EF 732.



He reportedly took survival and camping gear with him.



While no longer a juvenile, he is still considered a missing person and Idaho Falls Police say they intend to keep up their search effort.



His information has been fed into multiple national data bases that would alert any law enforcement agency to his status. Investigators have also contacted Forest Service and Fish and Game agencies in jurisdictions around Idaho and neighboring states.



Investigators have also worked with dive teams to search various areas of the Snake River in Idaho Falls and Bonneville County.



He was last seen on security cameras at American Heritage Charter School, where he broke a window to enter, left a note, a necklace and money in a friend’s locker, before leaving the school and driving away in his car.



At the time of his disappearance, he was described as being 5’11” tall, 120 pounds, with Brown hair and eyes.



Anybody who may have spoken to Hall, seen him or his vehicle, or have any information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200 and ask to speak with a Detective.