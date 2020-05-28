Wyoming Governor: federal court decision could cost millions

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming could lose millions of dollars if a federal court decision stands, according to Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.



Gordon said decision would toss out three oil and gas leases that threaten sage-grouse plans. He says it could cost Wyoming tens of millions of dollars in revenue from lease sales conducted in 2018.



The judge canceled energy leases that would affect more than 470 square miles of public land in Wyoming and Montana.



In a formal statement Thursday, Gordon said,“I am greatly disappointed by Chief Judge (Brian) Morris's decision to toss out BLM's lease sales on account of the 2015 sage-grouse plans. Wyoming has led the way in sage-grouse conservation since 2007. We have spent over $200M on habitat conservation, research and other actions meant to maintain this iconic species. At the same time, our ranchers, oil and gas companies, miners, and other citizens and industries have helped develop protections that put the species first. This has led to considerable increases in cost and some opportunities lost for those partners. This court decision is nothing but a slap in the face to all the efforts that have been undertaken in good faith to protect the species.”



Gordon claims Wyoming policies for leasing oil and gas on public lands do not threaten sage-grouse habitat. He said the state has clear restrictions on drilling that accompany habitat leases.



The Governor said the judge’s decision has major financial implications for Wyoming, already suffering revenue losses due to the shaky oil and gas market.



“The sad thing here is this decision does nothing for the bird and it may undermine the voluntary and cooperative work Wyoming citizens have been doing to protect this species.”



Gordon said he plans to consider legal options.