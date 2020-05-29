Bonneville county fire causes extensive damage

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Fire caused about $150,000 damage to a Bonneville County home Thursday evening.



The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to a four-story home on East 21st South at 6:15 p.m. when a caller reported smoke coming from the basement. All occupants were able to evacuate safely.



Firefighters found orange smoke and flames coming from the basement of the 6,000 square foot home. Fire had extended from the basement tresses along the floor joists and into the first floor.



Firefighters extinguished the fire after gaining access to the ceiling and kept it contained to the basement and first floor. The entire home suffered smoke damage.



The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation by the Fire Department’s Fire Prevention/Inspection team.



Three engines, a ladder truck, three ambulances, and a battalion chief responded to the fire along with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.